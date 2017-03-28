IBR’s 2017 Women of the Year
By: IBR Staff
March 28, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Women of the Year honorees (l-r) Jackie Flowers, general manager at Idaho Falls Power; Catherine Riddle, a radiochemistry research scientist at the Idaho National Laboratory; state Representative Wendy Horman of Idaho Falls; Denise Stephens, chief information officer and director of information management at the INL; and Amy Lientz, director of partnerships, engagement and technology at the INL. Photo by Pete Grady.
More than 600 people gathered on March 9 at the Boise Centre East for IBR’s 2017 Women of the Year awards ceremony.