Idaho Dept. of Lands plans to buy 1,402 acres in Benewah County (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 28, 2017 0

The Idaho Department of Lands intends to buy 1,402 acres of timberland in Benewah County for $4.6 million from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which has considered the property surplus since 1990. The Fish and Game property 6 miles south of St. Maries does not have sufficient unique or critical wildlife values for the ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

