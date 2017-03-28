Idaho First Bank names Dave Dickey to SVP and area market leader

David S. Dickey has been named senior vice president and area market leader for Idaho First Bank in Ada County. He holds responsibility for the bank’s new Eagle branch as well as its expansion in West Ada County.

Dickey started his banking career in 1989 and has been a banker in the Eagle area since 1994. Prior to joining Idaho First Bank, he served as a SVP leading retail and lending teams in the Eagle and West Ada County markets for D.L. Evans Bank and Idaho Banking Company.

Dickey has been involved in the Eagle Chamber of Commerce for more than 11 years. He was the tournament chairman for the Eagle Classic Golf Tournament for 15 years. The tourney focused its fundraising efforts on supporting senior citizens and children of the Eagle area.

Idaho First Bank is a full service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005.