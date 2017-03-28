Jon Getz is the new Meridian OR medical director for St. Luke’s

Jon Getz, M.D. has been named the Meridian OR medical director for St. Luke’s Health System. He will move to his new role April 17.
Getz, a general surgeon, has been a member of the St. Luke’s medical staff for more than 20 years. In addition to his clinical work, Getz has taken on a number of leadership responsibilities in both community health systems, including his most recent time as the chairman of the St. Luke’s General Surgery Department from 2013-2015.
Getz received his medical education at Boston University, and his general surgery residency at the University of Cincinnati Hospitals. He is an Air Force veteran, and directed a surgical residency program for Operation Desert Storm.