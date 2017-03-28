Quantcast
Jon Getz is the new Meridian OR medical director for St. Luke’s

By: IBR Staff March 28, 2017 0

Jon GetzJon Getz, M.D. has been named the Meridian OR medical director for St. Luke’s Health System. He will move to his new role April 17.

Getz, a general surgeon, has been a member of the St. Luke’s medical staff for more than 20 years.  In addition to his clinical work, Getz has taken on a number of leadership responsibilities in both community health systems, including his most recent time as the chairman of the St. Luke’s General Surgery Department from 2013-2015.

Getz received his medical education at Boston University, and his general surgery residency at the University of Cincinnati Hospitals. He is an Air Force veteran, and directed a surgical residency program for Operation Desert Storm.

