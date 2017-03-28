Quantcast
Michel Spink inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

Michel Spink inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

March 28, 2017

michael-t-spinkMichael T. Spink, managing partner at Spink Butler, LLP, has been inducted into the Idaho Chapter of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. He is the seventh mediator to be so recognized in Idaho.

Members of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals are alternative dispute resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.

Membership is by invitation only after peer nomination and review, and is limited to attorney mediators and arbitrators who have proven experience in the field and have met stringent practice criteria.

