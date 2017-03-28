Stack Rock Group at Boise Flower and Garden Show

Stack Rock Group was one of two landscape architecture firms represented at the 21st annual Boise Flower and Garden Show at the Boise Center March 24 to 26. In addition to a booth, Will Howard, SRG co-founder and principal landscape architect, presented a seminar on designing your personal landscape.

The event was sponsored by Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association and alongside vendors, featured seminars, a judged flower show by the Ada Gardeners Garden Club and the Treasure Valley Judges Council, an orchid display and sale by Jolah Orchids, and a bonsai display and demonstrations by Boise Bonsai Society.