Stack Rock Group at Boise Flower and Garden Show

By: IBR Staff March 28, 2017 0

Pictured here (l-r) are Michael Williams, landscape designer; Michelle Fields, office manager and Krisjan Hiner, SRG co-founder. Photo courtesy of Stack Rock Group.

Stack Rock Group was one of two landscape architecture firms represented at the 21st annual Boise Flower and Garden Show at the Boise Center March 24 to 26. In addition to a booth, Will Howard, SRG co-founder and principal landscape architect, presented a seminar on designing your personal landscape.

The event was sponsored by Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association and alongside vendors, featured seminars, a judged flower show by the Ada Gardeners Garden Club and the Treasure Valley Judges Councilan orchid display and sale by Jolah Orchids, and a bonsai display and demonstrations by Boise Bonsai Society.

SRG Principal Landscape Architect Will Howard presents a seminar on designing your personal landscape. Photo courtesy of Stack Rock Group.

SRG Principal Landscape Architect Will Howard presents a seminar on designing a personal landscape. Photo courtesy of Stack Rock Group.

 

 

