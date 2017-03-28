Study: Idaho ranks 20th for business tax climate

Idaho ranks in the top half of states for the business climate fostered by its tax structure. But it is less competitive than all of its neighboring states, according to the Tax Foundation.

The Tax Foundation is an independent research organization that has published a report comparing every state’s tax structure since 1941. Its 2017 report, released March 13, ranked Idaho 20th for its business climate in 2016 thanks to a low property tax rate and average corporate, income and sales tax rates. But Wyoming, ranked first; Nevada, fifth; Montana, sixth; Utah, ninth; Oregon, 10th; and Washington, 17th; all received higher ratings.

Idaho did compare favorably to several of its neighbors in the tax burden on individual citizens, however. The Tax Foundation ranked Idaho 26th for its tax burden per capita — better than Washington, 28th; Montana, 38th; and Wyoming, 48th. Oregon and Utah were both rated better, 10th and 21st respectively.