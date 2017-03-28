Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Treasure Valley realtors are adding 3D models to listings (access required)

Treasure Valley realtors are adding 3D models to listings (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith March 28, 2017 0

More and more real estate agents are taking advantage of 3D modeling in the Treasure Valley. Several businesses have incorporated 3D technology into their services the last few years, but the equipment required to create 3D models has only recently become accessible enough to attract local real estate agents. A Silicon Valley company called Matterport has created a ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo