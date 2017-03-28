Zions Bank and the Redford Center host films at Sun Valley Film Festival
By: IBR Staff
March 28, 2017
1:44 pm Tue, March 28, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are Scott Anderson, Zions Bank president and CEO; Jill Tidman, executive director of the Redford Center; and Jamie Redford, filmmaker, chairman, and co-founder of the Redford Center. Photo courtesy of Zions Bank.
Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson with Redford Center Executive Director Jill Tidman and Co-Founder Jamie Redford at a private screening of Happening on March 16 at the Sun Valley Film Festival.
The event was hosted by Zions Bank and the Redford Center.