Gary Vidales joins McAlvain as junior estimator

Gary Vidales has joined McAlvain Group of Companies, Inc. as a junior estimator.

Vidales has more than 13 years of experience in the construction industry with an extensive background in concrete construction. He has spent the last three years locally as a detailer and construction estimator for a national concrete reinforcing steel fabricator, installer and distributor.

Vidales’ responsibilities will include structural and site concrete quantity takeoffs, soliciting bids from subcontractors, preparing bid spreadsheets, and reviewing project requirements and specifications. He will work closely with McAlvain’s established concrete self-performing group assisting with supporting material and supplier bidding while assisting lead estimators on all construction estimating.