Julie Triepke joins PacificSource Idaho sales team

Julie Triepke has joined the PacificSource Idaho sales team in the role of client service representative. She has been with PacificSource since 2013 as a provider service specialist, and most recently served as a provider partnership liaison. In her new position, she will work with internal company departments to advocate for her clients and their employees.

Triepke earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Algonquin College in Canada, and brings to the position more than 10 years of health plan experience and an extensive knowledge of the PacificSource business structure.

Triepke serves on the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho.