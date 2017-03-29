Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Section 8 housing vouchers assigned to Boise apartments for the homeless (access required)

Section 8 housing vouchers assigned to Boise apartments for the homeless (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 29, 2017 0

The Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority has assigned 40 Section 8 housing vouchers to Boise’s first apartment complex for the chronically homeless. The apartment project is scheduled to be built at the southeast corner of Fairview Avenue and 24th Street in the city’s West End. This marks the first time the housing authority has designated project-based ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo