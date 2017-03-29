Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority has assigned 40 Section 8 housing vouchers to Boise’s first apartment complex for the chronically homeless. The apartment project is scheduled to be built at the southeast corner of Fairview Avenue and 24th Street in the city’s West End. This marks the first time the housing authority has designated project-based ...