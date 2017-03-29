University of Washington School of Medicine Idaho WWAMI holds Match Day celebration
By: IBR Staff
March 29, 2017
5:00 am Wed, March 29, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are University of Washington School of Medicine|WWAMI students Michael Triller, Benjamin Searcy, Elizabeth Conway, Benjamin Fortson, Alan Potts, Eric Donahue, Madison Skogsberg, Tyler Baldwin, Joshua Bagley and Matthew Peters. Photo courtesy of UW SOM|WWAMI.
University of Washington School of Medicine students met March 17 at the Idaho WWAMI offices for an informal, envelope- opening ceremony where they learned which residency program they will attend. MATCH Day occurs on the third Friday of March each year at approximately 155 medical schools and the results of the National Resident Matching Program are announced.
By entering the Match system, applicants are obligated to attend the residency program at the institution to which they were matched. The same applies to the programs; they are obligated to take the applicants who matched into them.
Dr. Mary E. Barinaga (center), assistant dean for regional affairs of University of Washington School of Medicine|WWAMI with student Benjamin Searcy and his family. Photo courtesy of UW SOM|WWAMI.
Dr. Mary E. Barinaga with students Matthew Peters, Eric Donahue, Alan Potts and Joshua Bagley connecting with fellow WWAMI students via video phone call. Photo courtesy of UW SOM|WWAMI.
WWAMI student Alan Potts and his wife opening the MATCH envelope. Photo courtesy of UW SOM|WWAMI.