University of Washington School of Medicine Idaho WWAMI holds Match Day celebration

University of Washington School of Medicine students met March 17 at the Idaho WWAMI offices for an informal, envelope- opening ceremony where they learned which residency program they will attend. MATCH Day occurs on the third Friday of March each year at approximately 155 medical schools and the results of the National Resident Matching Program are announced.

By entering the Match system, applicants are obligated to attend the residency program at the institution to which they were matched. The same applies to the programs; they are obligated to take the applicants who matched into them.