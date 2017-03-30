Boise Regional Realtors name 2017 Circle of Excellence

Boise Regional Realtors named the 2017 Circle of Excellence award recipients at their Realtor Awards Gala on March 10.

Carey Farmer has been named Realtor of the Year. She is an associate broker at Group One Sotheby’s International Realty and has been a realtor since 2004. Farmer serves as Boise Regional Realtors Immediate Past President, and as a National Director for the National Association of Realtors. As the 2016 President of BRR, she increased association participation by 15 percent, she holds 11 realtor designations and certifications, and is a lifetime top producer, with more than ten years of sales exceeding $2 million per year.

Krista Deacon has been named Broker of the Year. She is the designated broker at Silvercreek Realty Group, the largest real estate brokerage in the state of Idaho. After 14 years in the mortgage industry, Deacon earned her real estate license in 2006. She holds a GRI and broker’s license. She is active with the BRR Foundation and serves on the RealtorOutreach Committee. She is the Immediate Past President of the BRR

Foundation, a member of the BRR Board of Directors and the 2017 Idaho Realtors Leadership Academy.

Lisa J. Cunningham has been named Rookie Realtor of the Year. She is an agent with Better Homes & Gardens 43° North. She closed nearly $7 million in sales volume in her first year as a realtor. Cunningham served on the BRR Education and Communication Committees throughout 2016 and she is vice chair of the 2017 Communications Committee. She sits on her neighborhood HOA Board and is a PTA committee member at her daughters’ school.

Steve Cox has been named Affiliate of the Year. He is a branch manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, with 15 years of mortgage industry experience in the Boise region. Steve is dedicated to high professional standards. He is the chair of the BRR Political Action Committee. He is passionate about the impact real estate professionals can make on our industry through advocacy.

Bob Van Allen has received the Code of Ethics Leadership Award. He is the designated broker at Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group. Van Allen earned his real estate license in 2003 and was later recruited to lead one of the region’s largest brokerages. He served on BRR’s Grievance committee from 2013 to 2015 and is a member of Idaho Realtors Professional Standards Committee. He also serves on the BRR Board of Directors, the Data Strategies Committee, and the Intermountain MLS Board of Directors.

Pam Grove has received the Darlene Manning Humanitarian Award. She is an agent at Silvercreek Realty Group and is active in the Boise Regional Realtors Foundation as well as the Realtors Outreach Committee. An active realtor since 2006, she gives freely of her time and talents to many organizations and programs, including Paint the Town, Rake Up Boise, the Boys & Girls Club, and the Salvation Army’s Marion Pritchett School. She has been involved in the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees for more than 20 years.

Alexa Head, realtor with Group One Sotheby’s International Realty, was chosen by Carey Farmer, BRR’s Immediate Past President, to receive the Unsung Hero Award. The Unsung Hero is someone who was invaluable to the Immediate Past President during their term as president. Head provided professional support in Farmer’s business while she served BRR as president. She also is involved with BRR, serving on the Young Professionals Advisory Board and the Government Affairs Committee.