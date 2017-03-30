Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Boldly take the road leading from uncertainty to confidence (access required)

Boldly take the road leading from uncertainty to confidence (access required)

By: Karen Natzel March 30, 2017 0

Who doesn’t want more confidence? At an organizational level, we may seek certainty for the sake of stability or profitability. Our level of confidence may be impacted by marketplace conditions, trust in leadership, resources, infrastructure, strategy or culture. Confidence is measured by consistently and effectively navigating change, growth and adversity. Resilience breeds organizational confidence. On an ...

About Karen Natzel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo