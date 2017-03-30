Idaho CapEd Foundation donates books

The Idaho CapEd Foundation donated more than 1,700 books to the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children to support their efforts to increase reading over the summer months. The donated books, for children birth to third grade, will be given out this spring to parents and child care centers serving low-income families in the Treasure Valley.

Many children in Idaho do not have access to books in the home. With no access to books during the summer months, children can lose up to three months of what they achieved during the school year.

The donated books were purchased through the Treasure Valley Reading Foundation and their partnership with First Book Market Place. CapEd’s financial contribution was matched by Boise-based Schindel Foundation to provide Idaho AEYC with $20,000 worth of books for young readers.

Photo: Beth Oppenheimer, Idaho AEYC, with Todd Erickson (R) and Todd Christensen (L), CapEd Credit Union.