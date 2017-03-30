Jake Garcin and Joel Ryman hired by T3 Sport

Jake Garcin and Joel Ryman have joined T3 Sport, a basketball-focused sports training facility that is under construction in Boise.

Garcin will serve as director of marketing and operations and Ryman will be director of basketball development for the new basketball training facility.

Garcin is leading promotional efforts and partner development, managing operational duties, organizing camps and clinics, and providing training. He holds a master’s degree in physical education, athletic administration from Idaho State University and a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Boise State University.

Ryman oversees developing basketball training curriculum. He will also direct T3’s leadership academies. Ryman has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Northwest Nazarene University. He the director of Gates of Hope in Boise, a not-for-profit organization that empowers individuals and develops communities through meaningful relationships and purposeful service.