New associate deans named in University of Idaho’s CLASS

The College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences, or CLASS, at the University of Idaho has hired two new associate deans. Mark Warner was named the associate dean for graduate studies and Diane Kelly-Riley was named the associate dean for research.

Both associate dean positions began on Feb. 1 and are 50 percent appointments, allowing Warner and Kelly-Riley to continue their teaching and research within their departments.

Warner began working at UI in 1998 and has served as chair of the department of sociology and anthropology since 2013. He previously taught at Miami University in Ohio.

Kelly-Riley has been an assistant professor of English and the director of composition at UI since 2013. She previously directed the Washington State University writing assessment program and the WSU writing program. Last summer, Kelly-Riley and her English 440 students helped the Washington, Idaho, Montana Historic Railway Preservation Group secure a $25,000 grant to complete the renovation of the Historic Potlatch Railway Station in Potlatch.