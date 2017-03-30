Rexburg lifts ban on short-term rentals for eclipse visitors

The eastern Idaho city of Rexburg has lifted its ban on short-term rentals in low-density neighborhoods to accommodate thousands of visitors expected for the solar eclipse on August 21.
The Rexburg City Council on March 15 passed a resolution allowing the rentals between August 14 and August 27, said City Attorney Stephen Zollinger.
Short-term rentals through sites such as VRBO and Airbnb have been a hot topic in Rexburg lately, said Zollinger. After the city started receiving complaints in recent months about parties at some VRBOs in town, Zollinger investigated the ordinances and learned that this type of short-term rental wasn’t allowed in low-density neighborhoods.
“Quite frankly most communities, if they looked very deep, they would find out if you have anywhere in your ordinance that makes a distinction between short-term rental and traditional rental, short-term rentals are almost never allowed in the model codes for low-density neighborhoods,” he said.
But the ban was lifted for the thousands of visitors expected to view the eclipse. The eclipse’s “path of totality,” where the sun is obscured as the moon passes between the earth and the sun, will pass over the lower 48 states on August 21st. In Rexburg, it will start at about 11:33 am and last for 2 minutes and 17 seconds.
Southern Idaho has been identified as a good place to view the eclipse because of the high likelihood of cloudless skies at that time of year. Communities all along the 60-mile-wide path have been preparing for visitors. Like others, the city of Rexburg, with a population of 32,000, has secured portable toilets and opened parks to campers.
“We have sold out entire campgrounds to people from Germany and Sweden,” Zollinger said.
