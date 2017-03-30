Scott Whittaker, Veronika Kolar and Amanda Wybenga join Eide Bailly

Scott Whittaker, Veronika Kolar and Amanda Wybenga have joined the regional CPA and business advisory firm of Eide Bailly LLP. They are located in the firm’s Boise office.

Whittaker joins Eide Bailly as an audit associate. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law and society from Binghamton University in Vestal, N.Y., and a master’s of accountancy from the University of Idaho. He’s working toward his CPA license.

Kolar is a recent graduate of Boise State University, where she earned a bachelor’s in accounting and was a member of Beta Alpha Psi. She is also a graduate of the Economic Institute of Business and Management in Minsk, Belarus. Kolar has more than three years of experience as an accountant in

Belarus and is working toward her CPA license. She volunteers with the Idaho Humane Society and joins Eide Bailly as a tax associate.

Wybenga also joins Eide Bailly as a tax associate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Boise State University and was a member of Beta Alpha Psi. Wybenga is working toward her CPA license.