Home / News / Business News / Need investors? Prepare to exercise patience and kiss a lot of frogs (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith March 30, 2017 0

Entrepreneurs often put years into building products and services, working to build expertise in their area. But they sometimes fail to focus on fundraising, even though it's crucial to success, said a panel of Idaho and Utah investors. The panel gathered March 16 at Trailhead in Boise to talk about common fundraising mistakes, and offer tips on how ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

