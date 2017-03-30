Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Entrepreneurs often put years into building products and services, working to build expertise in their area. But they sometimes fail to focus on fundraising, even though it's crucial to success, said a panel of Idaho and Utah investors. The panel gathered March 16 at Trailhead in Boise to talk about common fundraising mistakes, and offer tips on how ...