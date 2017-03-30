Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / STRATA shareholders elect Larry M. Peterson to board of directors

STRATA shareholders elect Larry M. Peterson to board of directors

By: IBR Staff March 30, 2017 0

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAProfessional Engineer Larry M. Peterson has been elected to STRATA’s board of directors. Peterson is STRATA’s southern Idaho regional manager, supporting and assisting offices including Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Twin Falls.

Peterson’s background includes more than 35 years of experience in consulting engineering, including technical project and operations management, senior leadership, marketing and business development, human resources, finance, accounting, and strategic planning. His expertise and focus on geotechnical and environmental studies fit well with STRATA’s strategic vision and market plan.

Peterson holds an MBA from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, an MS in geotechnical engineering and a BS in civil engineering from Utah State University. He’s on the board of Thompson Engineering in Mobile, Ala.

STRATA provides professional environmental and geotechnical engineering, along with construction engineering, including inspection and material testing services, for a wide variety of clients across many service sectors including industrial, energy, commercial, municipal, education, and transportation.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo