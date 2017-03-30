STRATA shareholders elect Larry M. Peterson to board of directors

Professional Engineer Larry M. Peterson has been elected to STRATA’s board of directors. Peterson is STRATA’s southern Idaho regional manager, supporting and assisting offices including Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Twin Falls.

Peterson’s background includes more than 35 years of experience in consulting engineering, including technical project and operations management, senior leadership, marketing and business development, human resources, finance, accounting, and strategic planning. His expertise and focus on geotechnical and environmental studies fit well with STRATA’s strategic vision and market plan.

Peterson holds an MBA from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, an MS in geotechnical engineering and a BS in civil engineering from Utah State University. He’s on the board of Thompson Engineering in Mobile, Ala.

STRATA provides professional environmental and geotechnical engineering, along with construction engineering, including inspection and material testing services, for a wide variety of clients across many service sectors including industrial, energy, commercial, municipal, education, and transportation.