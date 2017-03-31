Quantcast
Boise City Hall will get a new main entrance plaza (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 31, 2017 0

Farewell to Centennial Plaza, which has served as the approach to Boise City Hall’s main entrance since 1990. The elevated, rounded landing and railing that has projected out from the main entrance will be relegated to history, as will the 18 flagpoles with state flags and the fountain at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Idaho ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

