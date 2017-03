Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group has added four realtors.

Newly licensed Hafdis Arnadottir, Don Bergland, and Randal Hetz have joined the company’s Merdian office. Trayce Ghislain, who has been a realtor since 2014, has joined the Eagle office. All will focus on residential homes, including resale, new construction, and acreages across the Treasure Valley.