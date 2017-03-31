First units at Arboretum at Barber Station available in May

The 162-unit Arboretum at Barber Station apartments along Parkcenter Boulevard will be completed in stages starting in May.

Construction started in July and portions of the complex will be delivered through the following months until October or November, said David Turnbull, CEO at Brighton Corp., the Arboretum’s developer.

The Arboretum has two four-story structures above concrete podiums and two-story building with a clubhouse below and apartments above.

Richardson & Associates of Salt Lake City is the architect and Pentalon Construction of Salt Lake City is the general contractor.

The Arboretum is part of Brighton’s 55-acre Barber Station mixed-use development that includes 137 townhomes with 88 built in the first three phases. Another 14 townhomes start construction in April, and 49 townhomes in the fourth and final phase should be complete in May, Turnbull said.

Barber Station will also have an office element. Boise Dance Alliance is starting construction at the end of March on a 6,000-square-foot building that will be the first of three office buildings, though no start date has been set for the other two office buildings, Turnbull said.