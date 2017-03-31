IBR’s 2017 Women of the Year
By: IBR Staff
March 31, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Boise Olympian Kristin Armstrong spoke at the podium March 9 after receiving IBR’s Woman of the Year award. Shown behind Armstrong (l-r) are Paula Kluksdal, a partner at Hawley Troxell; IBR Special Projects Editor Jeanne Huff; IBR Associate Publisher Cindy Suffa; and United Way of Treasure Valley CEO Nora Carpenter. Photo by Pete Grady.
Three-time Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong, director of community health at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, was one of 50 women honored March 9 at IBR’s Women of the Year event at the Boise Centre East.
Armstrong has won three Olympic gold medals in bicycle racing, and in her job at St. Luke’s focuses on bridging the gap between disease prevention and community health.