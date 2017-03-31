Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / IBR’s 2017 Women of the Year

IBR’s 2017 Women of the Year

By: IBR Staff March 31, 2017 0

Boise Olympian Kristin Armstrong spoke at the podium March 9 after receiving IBR's Woman of the Year award.

Boise Olympian Kristin Armstrong spoke at the podium March 9 after receiving IBR’s Woman of the Year award. Shown behind Armstrong (l-r) are Paula Kluksdal, a partner at Hawley Troxell; IBR Special Projects Editor Jeanne Huff; IBR Associate Publisher Cindy Suffa; and United Way of Treasure Valley CEO Nora Carpenter. Photo by Pete Grady.

Three-time Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong, director of community health at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, was one of 50 women honored March 9 at IBR’s Women of the Year event at the Boise Centre East.

Armstrong has won three Olympic gold medals in bicycle racing, and in her job at St. Luke’s focuses on bridging the gap between disease prevention and community health.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo