Idaho Conservation League selects photographer as 2017 Artist in Residence

Professional landscape photographer Linda Lantzy of Coeur d’Alene has been selected as the Idaho Conservation League’s 2017 artist in residence. ICL is a statewide advocacy group working to protect Idaho’s air, water and public lands. Lantzy will explore and capture Idaho’s public lands through the lens of her camera during her yearlong residency.

Lantzy’s images are widely used as fine art and in books, magazines, and websites.

Lantzy will focus her work for ICL on Idaho’s public lands. ICL has asked Lantzy to curate a Facebook group page for ICL that celebrates Idaho’s public lands through photography. The group, which will run all year, is called Gems of Idaho—Our Public Lands.

Each fall, the Idaho Conservation League selects an artist in residence based on the applicant’s images and the way they complement the nonprofit’s program work. Lantzy is ICL’s fourth artist in residence.