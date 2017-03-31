Kenzi Hurless promoted at Stor-It Self Storage Division of Avest LP

Kenzi Hurless has been promoted to human resource director for the Stor-It Self Storage Division of Avest LP. She began her career with Stor-It as a teenager, serving as an office assistant. After graduating from high school, she was promoted to site manager and rose through the ranks attaining the position of site coordinator, followed by supervisor for Stor-It’s 15 sites, assistant human resources, executive assistant, and ultimately HR Director and payroll/accounts payable administrator for Stor-It’s 28 plus employees, while continuing in her position as executive assistant to the Stor-It Division CEO.

In November, Hurless graduated with honors from the University of Phoenix. She holds a BS in Business with a human resource management emphasis and a certificate of human resources.