A word with Joe Kosakowski of Quest Groups

Joe Kosakowski is the CEO and founder of Quest Groups, a Boise company that helps connect companies with workers. Just under 50 workers, 36 of them recruiters, work in the company’s downtown office.

Kosakowski got his start with Albertsons in California and moved to Boise with that company. He started Quest Groups in 2002 out of his home in Sun Valley and hired his first employee 11 years ago. She’s still with the company.

Idaho Business Review talked to Kosakowski about what he’s learned in the recruiting business about finding talent for others, and managing his own team. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What does Quest Groups do?

Human capital is what we do. We are basically a PR firm for the startups that can’t be a PR firm for themselves to attract the talent. It’s worth it for them to pay us a fee, because we do all the work upfront for them. We vet the candidates for them, we understand the culture and the growth opportunity, and then we relay that to the candidate.

We’re in a certain segment of engineering, so all the people we work with are specialized in that field, which is high tech, from product marketing to product management to sales to tech writer to engineers to data scientists to VP of finance, VP of engineering, CTOs, CIOs. Anyone we are talking to is coming out of the tech sector, or wants to be in that sector. We don’t get a lot of young candidates we can help other than engineers, because they want us to bring skilled, experienced professionals to them for a fee.

It’s all about building relationships.

How did you start building these relationships?

I started talking directly with the venture capitalists. Why talk to the vice president of engineering when I can build a relationship with the venture capitalist who gave that individual $10 million? Then, I had something to offer my candidates: I had a contact they wouldn’t have on their own. I started introducing candidates to my venture partners, and then they’d introduce those resumes to 15 of the companies in their portfolios, and then the 15 companies would call me. I had instant credibility because the resume I had sent them had come from the person who just gave them $15 million or $20 million.

A lot of employers say they have trouble relating to millennial workers. Has that been an issue in your work?

That’s not relevant to us. We’re dealing with skilled technical professionals. There are so many engineers. Either you can code really well or you can’t. That’s what they are willing to pay for us.

Millennials are a huge force in our ecosystem and for me; I have to hire millennials. But with me, what’s unbelievable today is the women. The young boys want to dress like me and have my car and my office, but don’t really understand they have to check their ego and pride and work hard for things in life. Women are the most successful in my office. I can only speak for who I hire.

How do you keep your employees engaged?

I have a chef who cooks breakfast and lunch for them every day, I bought this office and remodeled it for them; I hold them accountable. Almost all my staff are millennials.

I spend all my time keeping my employees accountable, praising them, confronting them, being confronted by them; it’s a full-time job to try to motivate, to inspire, to let them know when they are doing something wrong. That’s the challenge most employers are finding with non-technical positions: trying to truly understand how the millennials are motivated.

Finance is big for a lot of employees, but they also want to know someone wants to listen and cares about them. It’s important they understand that I truly care about them.

How do you know that’s important?

Because they tell me. They show me. They do a lot of kind things for me. It’s building a relationship with them, knowing that when they are struggling, how I can help them and am there for them, having the empathy. It’s called the trust equation. If I’m not credible, I’m not reliable, and if I don’t have empathy, divided by self-orientation, if it’s only for my own motives, my employees won’t believe me.

When recruiting, how do you find workers who will stay in their jobs?

When I talk to companies, I say, “Tell me about your company and your culture. What are your hours? Why did you join the company? What did you like about the company? How was the last company you left?

“What type of candidate are you looking for? Is it the skillset, the education, the teamwork? Or do you want a mercenary who will just do their job and leave? What is the opportunity that you can provide the candidate coming in?”

Are company VPs self-aware enough to know about their company?

The good VPs know everybody has different wants out of their job. They know one group of engineers will have their headsets on and won’t be talking to anybody. Others are playing Ping-Pong. Some companies just want you to code, they just want to get the product out, and that’s how they prioritize their job search. For others, culture is important.

The other thing is the vertical. It’s about what industry you’re passionate about. In technology there is social, there is gaming, there is software, there are all these different sectors.

What are some of the most important lessons you have learned in all this?

The biggest thing I’ve learned is how to manage the sales team.

It’s truly a full-time job, and it has to come from the owner. This is a 100 percent commission job. It breeds a very competitive environment.

I don’t have people leaving my company and starting their own companies. It takes a lot of work to build these relationships with them, so I care about their families, I care about them, they respect me, I’m letting people know there is growth,

How do you find good candidates and make sure they’re a good fit?

I do a personality test. They are cold calling. They’re an influencer, they’re also competitive and dominant, so they’ll stick to what they have to do in the conversation.

I don’t really hire the critical analytical thinkers. You’re going to wonder why you have to make the call, you want to look into it before jumping in, and this job doesn’t allow that. You can’t think; you just have to go and react.