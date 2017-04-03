Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Albertsons plans stores on Broadway and in Barber Valley (access required)

Albertsons plans stores on Broadway and in Barber Valley (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 3, 2017 0

Albertsons has two new supermarkets in the works within easy reach of its Parkcenter Boulevard corporate headquarters. The first supermarket for the Barber Valley-Harris Ranch area is scheduled for a city Design Review Committee hearing April 12. This will be a 35,945-square-foot Albertsons and a 3,022-square foot service station at the Parkcenter Boulevard and Warm Springs ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo