Alexander D’Agostino joins Junior Achievement’s Treasure Valley Regional board

Alexander D’Agostino, managing partner of the Idaho General Office at New York Life Insurance Co., has joined the regional board of Junior Achievement of Idaho.

D’Agostino joined New York Life as an agent in late 2007 in White Plains, N.Y. and was promoted to partner in 2009. He took leadership of the Idaho General Office in 2014.

D’Agostino relocated to the United States after graduating from the Hotel and Tourism College of Vienna in Austria.

