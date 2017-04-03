Idaho Falls Auditorium District announces new executive director

Cindy Ozaki has been named executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, effective April 1. She has more than 30 years of experience with small business management and interior design, with procurement at the Idaho National Laboratory, as a cost analyst for National Industries for the Severely Handicapped, and as executive director of United Way.

Ozaki has a BS in business administration and marketing with minors in consumer behavior and interior design from Oregon State University. She holds a CPCM (Certified Professional Contract Manager) from the National Contract Management Association.

Ozaki is finishing a six-year term as board chairman for IFAD. IFAD was established in 2011 by Idaho statute.