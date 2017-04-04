Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

El Cafetal Colombian, a restaurant burned in the Boise International Market fire in September 2015, reopened April 1 on Garrity Avenue in Nampa. Owners Adriana Scarpetta and Triny Silva had resorted to operating out of a food truck after the fire, but they always wanted to start a new restaurant. They obtained a $37,000 loan from ...