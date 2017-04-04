City of Boise becomes first announced Goodwell-certified organization

The Boise coalition seeking to change labor practices around the world has certified its first organization, the city of Boise.

Pete Gombert, founder and former CEO of Balihoo, founded Goodwell after traveling in 2014 and 2015 to countries such as Cambodia and Thailand, where he saw human rights abuses.

Gombert traced many poor business practices to the supply chains of U.S. and European companies. In response, he created a nonprofit organization that encourages businesses to maintain fair labor practices.

“I asked what they had done to end up there. I asked if it was because of drugs,” Gombert said in May about a Cambodian slum where the only housing structures were tin shacks and the poorest residents lived in crawl spaces between the shacks and the ground.

“It turned out that everyone living there worked at least 40-hour weeks at a nearby factory,” he said. “At that moment I realized I was going to spend the rest of my life trying to eradicate that.”

Goodwell grades companies on 11 metrics relating to employment. The metrics include calculating how many employees earn wages below the poverty level, how much money executives earn in relation to employees, how diverse the staff is, whether there are underage workers, how many injuries occur and what the companies turnover rate is.

Gombert has spent the last year lining up companies interested in becoming Goodwell-certified, but waited to make an announcement until he had a larger organization complete the verification process.

The city of Boise announced March 30 it had received its certification from Goodwell. Boise has more than 1,600 employees and an annual budget of over $100 million.

“We wanted to start with a big organization that matched our values so that delayed the process a little, but we will be ramping up now,” Gombert said.

Goodwell will announce about a dozen more companies that have pledged to become certified on April 13 at a public event at 4:30 p.m. at Trailhead in Boise. There, a panel will also discuss organizational humanity and employee engagement.

To keep its certification, an organization pays Goodwell $150 in annual dues and $10 per employee per year.

Gombert has funded Goodwell himself to this point, but as companies join the coalition their dues will help the organization grow to the point where he can hire for marketing, advertising, account management and professional service positions.

Goodwell now has one full-time employee, director Max Stein, and about 300 founding members who occasionally vote on issues concerning the coalition.