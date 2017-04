Brandon Brinton and Kristin Wright have joined the Boise office of the regional CPA and business advisory firm of Eide Bailly LLP.

Brinton joins Eide Bailly as an audit associate. He is a recent graduate of Boise State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. He is working toward his CPA license.

Wright also joins Eide Bailly as an audit associate. She earned a bachelor’s in accountancy from Boise State University. She is working toward her CPA license.