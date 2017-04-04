Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Idaho is growing increasingly vulnerable to human-caused wildfires (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith April 4, 2017 0

There have been several high-profile human-caused wildfires in popular recreation areas around Idaho recently, and a new University of Idaho report said the problem will get worse. University of Idaho professor John Abatzoglou and counterparts from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and University of Colorado-Boulder found that 31 percent of Idaho's wildfires from 1992 to 2012 were caused directly by ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

