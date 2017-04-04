Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



There have been several high-profile human-caused wildfires in popular recreation areas around Idaho recently, and a new University of Idaho report said the problem will get worse. University of Idaho professor John Abatzoglou and counterparts from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and University of Colorado-Boulder found that 31 percent of Idaho's wildfires from 1992 to 2012 were caused directly by ...