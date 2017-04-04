Quantcast
Intermountain 3D adds service bureau lead

Intermountain 3D adds service bureau lead

April 4, 2017

andy-prokopykAndy Prokopyk has joined Intermountain 3D Inc. as the service bureau lead.

Prokopyk moved to Idaho from North Dakota, where he assisted clients with design and prototyping through his university days in the Center for Technologically Innovative Products and Processes (CTIPP). He has received the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence and the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award, and was featured on the front page of Thingiverse, a design community for discovering, making, and sharing 3D printable things.

Prokopyk holds a BS in mechanical engineering and minor in Polymeric Materials from North Dakota State University.

