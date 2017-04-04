Jason Osterburg joins Steed Construction as VP of operations

Jason Osterburg has accepted the position of vice president of operations at Steed Construction, a commercial general contractor working in several states offices in Eagle and Salt Lake City. He will manage the firm’s operations for both offices.

Osterburg has 22 years of experience managing large-scale construction projects regionally and nationally and is highly experienced in commercial and industrial construction, federal contracting, surface mining operations, and higher education and K-12 construction. Most recently, he led the Boise office of LocalConstruct, a Los Angeles, Calif.-based real estate developer. In this role, he oversaw all construction activities related to development and capital improvement projects across LocalConstruct’s portfolio, including entitlement and pre-construction activities of The Fowler Apartments, and The Watercooler Apartments in downtown Boise. Prior to that, as a senior project manager and senior superintendent for Andersen Construction’s Boise office, he managed the redevelopment of the Owyhee Hotel in downtown Boise.

Osterburg has worked as an Idaho Public Works contractor, Federal DOD contractor, operations manager for Deacon of Washington in the Seattle market, and as a senior project manager and senior superintendent for Sletten Construction of Montana.