Otter pushing for federal aid, mum on key legislation

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter said April 3 that the federal government has turned down his request for disaster aid, denying millions of dollars to help pay for the cost of this year’s winter floods and storms.

Otter made his announcement during a news conference addressing the legislative session. According to federal law, the state has 30 days to appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s decision — which Otter says he plans to do. The Republican governor had requested help for eight counties, ranging from public assistance to snow assistance, as well as statewide efforts to reduce hazards.

A letter from FEMA dated March 21 said that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary. “Based on our review of all the information available, it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments, and voluntary agencies,” FEMA Acting Administrator Robert Fenton said.

Federal assistance usually involves FEMA picking up most of the tab in repair projects, with the state required to match a small portion of that assistance.

Finding more dollars for the state’s crumbling roads and bridges was one of the most heavily debated topics during this year’s legislative session. Unprecedented flooding levels across large swaths of the state, caused by a heavy snowpack beginning to melt, have already caused an estimated $30 million in structural damage to the state’s roads and bridges. This is on top of the 250 buildings that have collapsed in southern Idaho and the state’s onion industry suffering $100 million in damages.

To address the growing infrastructure concerns, lawmakers spent the final weeks of the session debating battling about large transportation funding proposals. Eventually, they sent a $52 million plan that solely is to be used for emergency repair and replacement projects and a separate $320 million funding plan for new transportation efforts. The Legislature then adjourned for the year last week.

Otter declined to comment whether he’ll sign either bill, only stressing that the state’s flooding threat is far from over as more rain and snowmelt is expected to continue swell the rivers and floodplains. “You’ll find out where I stand when I sign the bill or when I don’t sign the bill,” he said.

Meanwhile, Otter also declined to comment on other pressing topics — particularly not answering whether or not he’ll veto legislation repealing sales tax on groceries. The estimated $80 million tax-cut plan won the support of both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. But Otter has remained opposed to the proposal because of the effects it could have not only on funding emergency road projects but also transportation.