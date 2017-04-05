Dylan Hedden-Nicely to join the University of Idaho College of Law

Dylan Hedden-Nicely will join the University of Idaho College of Law in the fall as an associate professor of law and director of the Native American law program.

Hedden-Nicely, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, earned his JD, magna cum laude, from the U of I’s College of Law in 2011 with an emphasis in Native American Law as well as Natural Resources & Environmental Law. He also earned a MS in water resources (science and engineering) in 2012. After law school, he joined Howard Funke & Associates, a Native American-owned law firm that focuses exclusively on the representation of tribes.

While in private practice, Hedden-Nicely focused on litigation and negotiation of issues related to Native American natural resources and water rights. He represented the Coeur d’Alene Tribe in the Coeur d’Alene-Spokane River Basin Adjudication, a general stream adjudication to determine the nature, extent, and priority of all water rights in the Coeur d’Alene-Spokane River Basin. He continues to consult with tribes on issues related to Native American natural resources and water rights.

