Ethan Mansfield joins Boise Valley Economic Partnership

Ethan Mansfield has joined the Boise Valley Economic Partnership, or BVEP, as project and research manager. He begins in his new position May 16.

Mansfield was previously a regional economist at the Idaho Department of Labor. He completed his undergraduate degree in environmental studies and economics at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., and recently finished a master’s thesis about economic base theory and economic development in the Rocky Mountain West at the University of Idaho’s regional planning program.