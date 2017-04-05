Quantcast
Ethan Mansfield joins Boise Valley Economic Partnership

By: IBR Staff April 5, 2017 0

Ethan Mansfield has joined the Boise Valley Economic Partnership, or BVEP, as project and research manager. He begins in his new position May 16.

Mansfield was previously a regional economist at the Idaho Department of Labor. He completed his undergraduate degree in environmental studies and economics at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., and recently finished a master’s thesis about economic base theory and economic development in the Rocky Mountain West at the University of Idaho’s regional planning program.

 

 

 

