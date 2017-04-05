Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Gloomy report card for infrastructure nationwide and in Idaho (access required)

Gloomy report card for infrastructure nationwide and in Idaho (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 5, 2017 0

The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the state of the nation’s infrastructure a letter grade of D+, the same grade it issued in its Infrastructure Report Card in 2013. ASCE’s southern Idaho chapter won’t have its Idaho letter grade ready until the end of the year, but the local chapter sees Idaho facing infrastructure vulnerabilities ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo