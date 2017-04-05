Kathy Wester named VP, commercial relationship manager for Idaho First Bank

Kathy Wester has been promoted to vice president, commercial relationship manager at Idaho First Bank in Eagle and West Ada County. She is an experienced commercial relationship manager and an Eagle Chamber of Commerce board member.

Wester joined Idaho First Bank in 2015. She has 20 years of experience in banking, including previous employment at Idaho Banking Company (now known as D.L. Evans Bank) and U.S. Bank.

Idaho First Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in McCall.

