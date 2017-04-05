Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Legislature addressed some pressing business issues, left much unfinished (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith April 5, 2017 0

A legislative session that began with many calling for reforms to Idaho’s healthcare, tax system and transportation funding model finished with the possibility that only one of those areas will be  addressed. Still, Gov C.L. “Butch” Otter and legislative leadership maintain that it was a successful year. In fact, while many legislators and Idaho citizens hoped ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

