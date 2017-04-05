Lyle Freeman retires from Premier Technology, Inc.

Lyle Freeman, senior account manager for Premier Technology, Inc. will retire in April. He has spent the last 18 years of his professional career with Premier working in the Federal Services Business Unit and as a valuable asset to the company on major milestone projects, including work for DOE and DOD clients.

Freeman serves on the board of the American Glovebox Society and was president of the organization from 2002 to 2003.

Premier Technology, Inc. is a privately held, woman-owned small business with a customer base in food processing, mining, commercial industrial, Department of Energy, Department of Defense and the commercial nuclear.

