Noël Bakhtian appointed as director of the Center for Advanced Energy Studies

Dr. Noël Bakhtian has been appointed director of the Center for Advanced Energy Studies effective May 15. Bakhtian has most recently served as senior policy advisor for environment and energy in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

She was appointed by Mark Peters, Idaho National Laboratory director.

Prior to her position with OSTP, Bakhtian served as the inaugural Energy-Water Nexus lead at the Department of Energy Office of International Affairs, worked as technical lead on numerous innovative grant programs for DOE’s Wind and Water Power Technologies Office, consulted on energy R&D and investment for DARPA, served as an energy and environment fellow in the U.S. Senate, and worked as a graduate researcher at NASA Ames Research Center.

She also serves as a trustee of the Summer Science Program, a science education nonprofit organization, and is the energy and environment associate editor for the Science & Diplomacy Journal.

Bakhtian earned a doctorate in engineering at Stanford University’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics; holds master’s degrees from Stanford University and the University of Cambridge, where she was a Churchill Scholar; and completed a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and physics at Duke University, where she was a Pratt Fellow.

Bakhtian succeeds Mike Hagood, who has been serving as acting director of CAES.

CAES is a research and education consortium between Boise State University, Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho State University, University of Idaho and University of Wyoming.