Pocatello will get a Mormon temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will build a temple in Pocatello, one of five new temples worldwide.

The temple will be the Mormon Church’s sixth in Idaho along with structures in Boise, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Twin Falls and a new temple in Meridian. The church has 155 temples operating worldwide with 14 under construction and 13 announced.

No temple site has officially been announced for Pocatello, but the church is considering a 10-acre site it owns next to the LDS Pocatello Idaho Highland Stake Center, the church said on its website.

No groundbreaking date has been announced.

The LDS Church recently finished an extensive renovation of the Idaho Falls temple, which will host a public open house April 22 to May 20 before the temple is rededicated June 4.

Mormons consider their temples to be the most sacred structures on the earth. The LDS Church reports there are approximately 450,000 members of the church in Idaho, an increase from 410,000 in the church’s estimate in June 2016.

Thomas S. Monson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said April 3 during a twice-yearly Mormon conference that the other new temples will be in Saratoga Springs, Utah; Brasilia, Brazil; the greater Manila area of the Philippines; and Nairobi, Kenya.