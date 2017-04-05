Premier Technology, Inc. COO Mike Ryan retires, Guy Girard steps in

Guy Girard has been promoted to COO of Premier Technology, Inc.

He succeeds Mike Ryan, who is retiring in April after 20 years with the company.

Girard was formerly Premier’s commercial nuclear business unit manager. He has been commercial nuclear business unit manager since March 2016. He has more than 30 years of experience in the nuclear industry, including roles in project management, construction, maintenance, quality assurance, and engineering in Naval Nuclear submarine overhaul, US Department of Energy, and commercial fabrication environments as a federal and contractor employee.

Girard earned a BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. He is an active member of the American Nuclear Society and American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Premier Technology, Inc. is a privately held, woman-owned small business with a customer base in food processing, mining, commercial industrial, Department of Energy, Department of Defense and the commercial nuclear.