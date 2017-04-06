Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The new Bannock plaza in front of St. Luke’s Medical Center in downtown Boise will be designed to allow for potential motorized vehicle travel. Actually allowing cars back on Bannock Street at St. Luke's will be a discussion for future years. Two days of discussion and a six-hour design charrette April 6 involved about a dozen people ...