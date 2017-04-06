Quantcast
John Day, Steve Porterfield, and Shiloh Holmes join Slichter | Ugrin Architecture

John Day, Steve Porterfield, and Shiloh Holmes join Slichter | Ugrin Architecture

By: IBR Staff April 6, 2017 0

Slichter |Ugrin Architecture has hired John Day as senior architect and senior project manager, Steve Porterfield as intern architect and project job captain, and Shiloh Holmes as senior director of marketing and business development.

Day has more than 25 years of experience in the K-12, higher education, and retail sectors. Licensed in five states, he has skills in project leadership, problem solving, idea generation, and project management. He holds a certification with the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and holds the volunteer position as the State of Idaho AIA president.

Porterfield holds a BS and master of architecture from the University of Idaho and originally began his career in mountain resort residential projects.

After a brief enlistment with the U.S. Army, he returned to Boise to pursue his passion for architecture. Porterfield will focus in the K-12, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

Holmes has more than seven years of marketing and business development experience in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry and more than 20 years in the communication industry. She will identify, develop, and facilitate local and national relationships in addition to managing the marketing division.

